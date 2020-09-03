Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Medpace by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Medpace by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $245,868.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,788,311 shares in the company, valued at $779,999,346.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,103,412 shares of company stock worth $131,404,033. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $130.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.58. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $144.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

