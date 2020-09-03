Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,574,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,471,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 5,674.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after purchasing an additional 282,268 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 34.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after purchasing an additional 128,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $179.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $185.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.89 and its 200 day moving average is $129.33.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

