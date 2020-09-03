HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 41.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 23.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 210,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $1,064,667.50. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total value of $1,105,800.96. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. VTB Capital cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $246.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.93.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $337.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.37. EPAM Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $338.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.70.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.