State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $698,000 Stock Position in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Appian were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Appian by 28.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,441,000 after purchasing an additional 264,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Appian by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after buying an additional 56,662 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of Appian by 96.5% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 213,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after buying an additional 105,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 17,210 shares during the last quarter. 40.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $147,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,905.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,173 shares in the company, valued at $424,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,736,110. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPN. ValuEngine raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Appian in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Appian from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Appian in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Shares of APPN opened at $63.25 on Thursday. Appian Corp has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.66.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Appian Corp will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

