Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 163.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 659,300 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 408,900 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 9.4% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $134,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 31.3% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $507,000. Giverny Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $718,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 336,774 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,646 shares of company stock valued at $188,996,570,924. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.24.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $231.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,753.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

