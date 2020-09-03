Capital Analysts LLC Has $11.16 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,850 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.2% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $231.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.76. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1,753.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.24.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 83,572 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261,327.00, for a total transaction of $188,983,620,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,553,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,086,822,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,646 shares of company stock valued at $188,996,570,924. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.