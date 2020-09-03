Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 275.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,974 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 681,046 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.7% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $188,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $328,820,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Microsoft by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $772,832,000 after buying an additional 3,530,518 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $178,633,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.24.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $231.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1,753.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.05 and a 200 day moving average of $185.76.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 83,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261,327.00, for a total value of $188,983,620,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,553,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,086,822,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,646 shares of company stock valued at $188,996,570,924 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

