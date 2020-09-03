Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,774 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.8% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $68,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,041,000 after buying an additional 25,557 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,035 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 393,641 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $62,081,000 after buying an additional 15,217 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.24.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 144,646 shares of company stock valued at $188,996,570,924 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $231.65 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1,753.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.76.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

