Wade G W & Inc. Has $38.87 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,015 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,682 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.2% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Microsoft by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 83,572 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261,327.00, for a total value of $188,983,620,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,553,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,086,822,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,646 shares of company stock valued at $188,996,570,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.24.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $231.65 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,753.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

