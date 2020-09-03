Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,110 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.7% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,041,000 after buying an additional 25,557 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,035 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,823,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 393,641 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $62,081,000 after buying an additional 15,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $231.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.05 and its 200-day moving average is $185.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,753.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 83,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261,327.00, for a total value of $188,983,620,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,553,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,086,822,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,646 shares of company stock worth $188,996,570,924 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.24.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

