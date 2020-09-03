New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 4,600 Shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 137.9% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,592,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,957 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 51.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,962,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,063,000 after purchasing an additional 664,733 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,044,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 897,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 66,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 50.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 701,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 235,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHAK opened at $68.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.33 and a beta of 1.72. Shake Shack Inc has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $105.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $91.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $1,284,070.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,050. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHAK. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.59.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

