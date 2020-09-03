BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 6,428 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,917,000 after buying an additional 1,870,630 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,470,000 after buying an additional 1,255,195 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,772,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,241,000 after acquiring an additional 70,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,505,000 after purchasing an additional 52,487 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Raymond James by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,090,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $101,662.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $746,457.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,865.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $76.93 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average of $71.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.