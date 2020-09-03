BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.35 Million Holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 46.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

WRB opened at $63.66 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

