BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 854,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,645,000 after purchasing an additional 112,929 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 28.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $838,149.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $467.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APO. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apollo Global Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.29.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

