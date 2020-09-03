BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.37 Million Position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 94.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 298,012 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,624,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 5,668.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 959,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,606,000 after acquiring an additional 942,441 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PTC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,277,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,593,000 after acquiring an additional 618,269 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 18.6% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,955,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,927,000 after purchasing an additional 462,569 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 1,480.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 483,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,568,000 after purchasing an additional 452,509 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC opened at $97.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.51. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. PTC Inc has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $97.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. PTC’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,294,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $145,429.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,917 shares of company stock worth $1,460,507. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

