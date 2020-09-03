Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Position Increased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $454,688,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 220.8% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,183,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,909,000 after buying an additional 4,255,837 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,349.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,277,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,274,000 after buying an additional 2,184,711 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 23,609.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,181,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,998,000 after buying an additional 1,176,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,014,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,647,000 after acquiring an additional 690,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.68.

RCL stock opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $135.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.78.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $38,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

