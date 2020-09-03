BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 63.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 89.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNF opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $8,351,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,470,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $685,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 301,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,892,151. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

