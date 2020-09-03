Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Position Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,477 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in FOX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in FOX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FOX by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of FOX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.05.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. FOX’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.