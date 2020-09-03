Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 167,734 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,734 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.33% of Sterling Bancorp worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,604,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,163,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,448 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,187,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,642,000 after acquiring an additional 730,666 shares during the period. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,351,000 after acquiring an additional 481,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STL. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

STL stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $239.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $90,843.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

