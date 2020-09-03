Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 0.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 73.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the period.

PFEB opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

