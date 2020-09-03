Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628,632 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,032,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,084 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,471 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8,727.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,137,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,617 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 427.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,054,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 854,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 512.2% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 902,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 755,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cfra raised Norwegian Cruise Line to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.66.

NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $16.99 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

