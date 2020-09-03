Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,351,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $857,052,000 after acquiring an additional 203,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Leidos by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,485,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $686,089,000 after acquiring an additional 102,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Leidos by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,688,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,219,000 after acquiring an additional 95,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Leidos by 19.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,887,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,617,000 after acquiring an additional 470,766 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,469,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,309,000 after acquiring an additional 40,194 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.31.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $91.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.