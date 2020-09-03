Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580,118 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.48% of Big Lots worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 141,724 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 283.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 680,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 503,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 39,961 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 468,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 455,233 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth about $6,054,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIG. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Big Lots from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Big Lots in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

BIG stock opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.52. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $819,750.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,247,809.86. Insiders sold 49,958 shares of company stock worth $2,084,453 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

