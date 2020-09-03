Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:UAPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:UAPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,866,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF April during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF April during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $916,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF April during the 1st quarter valued at about $890,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UAPR opened at $24.55 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF April has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25.

