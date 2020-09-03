Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,178,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,938,000 after buying an additional 867,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,992,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,716,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,904,000 after acquiring an additional 112,813 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 109.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,454.9% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,815,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE opened at $27.59 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $28.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.