Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,988 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.90% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 292,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 160,051 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 156,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd in the first quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd alerts:

Shares of RFI stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.