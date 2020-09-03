Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Gap Down to $3.16

Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.16, but opened at $3.03. Polymet Mining shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 2,954 shares trading hands.

Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Polymet Mining by 36.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 223,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 60,148 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in shares of Polymet Mining by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,000,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Polymet Mining by 29.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 143,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polymet Mining during the second quarter worth about $136,000.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

