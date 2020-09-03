Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Tesla in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the electric vehicle producer will earn $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesla’s FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $196.80 to $331.60 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.83.

TSLA opened at $447.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,165.03, a PEG ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.62. Tesla has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $502.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $410.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total value of $378,362.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,527,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.76, for a total transaction of $474,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,454 shares of company stock worth $61,814,316. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

