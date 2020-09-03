California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 6,041 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Churchill Downs worth $11,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $180.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.77 and a beta of 1.26. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $183.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Churchill Downs from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $1,518,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,649.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.