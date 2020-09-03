ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of ITT worth $11,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $64.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average of $55.75. ITT Inc has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.61.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. ITT had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $514.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $252,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,095.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

