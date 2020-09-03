California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.46 Million Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,003 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amcor were worth $11,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the first quarter valued at about $76,166,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,522,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617,023 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 54.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,659,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,391 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,216,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1,203.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,643,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,600 shares in the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Amcor in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.09.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.