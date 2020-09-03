Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 364.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 186.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $56.89. The company has a market cap of $877.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $120.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.