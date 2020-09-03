Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 31,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $195.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.