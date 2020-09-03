Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,114 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 497.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $65,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $121,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,677. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

