United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stake Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of United Therapeutics worth $12,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,274,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,017,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $109.12 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $127.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.58 and a 200-day moving average of $108.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective (up previously from $243.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $563,569.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,490 shares in the company, valued at $436,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,235,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,110 shares of company stock worth $23,735,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

