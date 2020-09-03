California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.27 Million Stock Position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Corelogic worth $12,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Corelogic by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Corelogic by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in Corelogic by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 13,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corelogic by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Corelogic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $253,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,974.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Corelogic stock opened at $67.44 on Thursday. Corelogic Inc has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average is $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Corelogic had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $477.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corelogic Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLGX shares. Compass Point lowered Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens lowered Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

