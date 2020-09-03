California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,758 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $11,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNX. Knight Equity increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

KNX stock opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $47.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shannon Breen sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $105,975.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,236,429. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.