Gregory N. Johnson Sells 3,069 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $354.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.96. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $360.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

