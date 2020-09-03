IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for IQIYI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). IQIYI reported earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQIYI will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IQIYI.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.47). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 118.55% and a negative net margin of 35.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research cut IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HSBC dropped their target price on IQIYI from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $22.21 on Monday. IQIYI has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in IQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IQIYI by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 360,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IQIYI by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in IQIYI by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 221,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the period. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

