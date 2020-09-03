CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,856,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 39.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,513,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,221,000 after purchasing an additional 999,127 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in CommVault Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,203,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,216,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CommVault Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,914,000 after buying an additional 36,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,430,000 after buying an additional 31,708 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CommVault Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CommVault Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Shares of CommVault Systems stock opened at $43.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.44. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.74.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.87 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CommVault Systems news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $328,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,102.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,000 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $904,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,361,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,093 shares of company stock worth $1,515,800. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

