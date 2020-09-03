California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Brunswick worth $11,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 4.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 16.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter.

BC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

Shares of BC opened at $63.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.02. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.54. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

