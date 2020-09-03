8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). 8X8 reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.74 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 63.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EGHT shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.39.

In other 8X8 news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $35,756.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at $151,172.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $46,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,972.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $165,889 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1,690.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 786.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. 8X8 has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $24.52.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Earnings History and Estimates for 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

