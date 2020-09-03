Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 521.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

W has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wayfair from $208.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.06.

W stock opened at $300.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of -43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 3.48. Wayfair Inc has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $349.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.97 and a 200 day moving average of $164.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,427,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $40,151.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 23,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,695.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,560 shares of company stock valued at $64,999,805 in the last 90 days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

