Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $45.06 and last traded at $44.21, with a volume of 2367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.67.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $516.11 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $52,693.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,707.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,296. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 114.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 508.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

