Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Shares Gap Down to $1.20

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.16. Inpixon shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 2,179 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 192.25% and a negative net margin of 586.17%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inpixon stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,198 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Inpixon as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Inpixon

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

