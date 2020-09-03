Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Down to $0.34

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.33. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 92,545 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNDL shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77.
Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)
Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
