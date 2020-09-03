Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Down to $0.34

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.33. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 92,545 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNDL shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 118.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,076,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,220 shares during the period. Arrowgrass Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at $708,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 92.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 227,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 109,285 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 102.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 107,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

