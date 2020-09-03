Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Shares Gap Down to $0.55

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.53. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 7,153 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on FET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $113.30 million for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 80.00%. Analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,741,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,542 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 107,134 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 134,505 shares in the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

