NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 102,271 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.37% of NCR worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 12.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 49.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 379,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 125,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 836,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NCR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 9,515 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $175,932.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $215,482.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR opened at $21.05 on Thursday. NCR Co. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $35.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.72.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. NCR had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.