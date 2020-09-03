Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Pagerduty Call Options (NYSE:PD)

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 8,649 call options on the company. This is an increase of 815% compared to the typical volume of 945 call options.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $34.99 on Thursday. Pagerduty has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -53.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44.

Get Pagerduty alerts:

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pagerduty will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $681,139.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,511,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,966,468.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $1,392,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 402,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,602,838 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Pagerduty by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 12,268 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Pagerduty by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pagerduty by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pagerduty by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after buying an additional 72,746 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pagerduty by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 165,728 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Pagerduty in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.53.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.