CryoPort Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,208 put options on the company. This is an increase of 748% compared to the average daily volume of 496 put options.

CryoPort stock opened at $57.99 on Thursday. CryoPort has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $60.82. The company has a current ratio of 22.95, a quick ratio of 22.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CryoPort will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CryoPort by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,763 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 49,071 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CryoPort in the second quarter worth $249,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CryoPort by 479.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,286 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 30,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CryoPort by 16.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 754,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYRX. TheStreet raised CryoPort from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens raised their price target on CryoPort from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CryoPort from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

